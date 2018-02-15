× 1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – One person is dead and another injured after a crash involving two vehicles in Thomasville on Thursday morning.

Mohammad Khurshid Khan, 59, of Trinity, was pronounced dead at the scene and Joey Reid Creasey, 35, of Trinity, was taken to the hospital, according to Thomasville police.

Thomasville police were called N.C. 109 southbound between Lambeth Road and Ben Lee Road shortly before 5:30 a.m.

Police said Creasey was driving a 2006 Nissan Titan north on N.C. 109 and went off the roadway, striking a guardrail.

Creasey then overcorrected, causing his truck to go into the south lane of N.C. 109, hitting a 2006 Acura MDX, driven by Khan, according to a police press release.

Creasey was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Traffic in the area had been closed for several hours. There is no current word on a cause or possible charges.