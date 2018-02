Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Ardmore Moravian Church in Winston-Salem provided drive-thru ashes to celebrate Ash Wednesday.

Pastor Chaz Snider set up in the parking lot to give ashes and to pray with those who drove through.

Snider says many people who came said they can't make it to a service during the week and were thankful to have somewhere to go.