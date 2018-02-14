Triad Chill Polar Plunge benefiting Special Olympics set for Feb. 24

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- For some the Triad Chill Polar Plunge is a tradition. But for Chris Sciandra, it will be his first time jumping into cold pool water.

"I am nervous," Sciandra said. "It will be fun. I am excited too."

The Triad Chill Polar Plunge is a fundraiser for Special Olympics. Since Special Olympics has a connection to Southwest Guilford Elementary School in High Point, Principal Sandra Culmer believes it makes sense for the school to support the Triad Chill Polar Plunge.

"We have a partnership," Culmer said. "They do their cycling event here at Southwest Elementary School and practice here. So with that it's a natural partnership that works well for us and with them."

Sciandra is the assistant principal at Southwest Elementary. Sciandra is a part of a team of 20 teachers and staff that have raised over $1,000. And the total continues to grow. Culmer adds the number of people jumping into ice cold pool water at Wet'n Wild Emerald Pointe is also getting bigger.

"They made the deal," Culmer said. "If they got the 20th member of the team, I had to plunge. They got the 20th member so it sounds like I am taking the plunge."

The Triad Chill Polar Plunge is on Saturday, Feb. 24. Day-of registration at Greensboro's Wet'n Wild Emerald Pointe begins at 10 a.m.

FOX8 is a proud sponsor of the Triad Chill Polar Plunge.