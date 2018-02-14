× South Carolina police searching for missing 4-year-old girl

CHARLESTON, S.C. — South Carolina officials are looking for a 4-year-old girl who disappeared Tuesday evening, WSOC reports.

Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis says officers are looking for Heidi Todd. She was reported missing on Johns Island in Charleston County shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews searched a pond near her Johns Island home Wednesday morning.

Police say the mother of the girl was “brutally” beaten by a man before the child went missing, but it’s unknown if he also kidnapped the girl.

According to WCNC, the woman told police that an “unwanted” man came to their home on Tuesday and assaulted her before leaving.

“The individual was not invited into the residence,” said Interim Charleston Police Chief Jerome Taylor. “At this time, we are trying to unravel … the motive.”

The State Law Enforcement Division has asked law enforcement agencies across the state to look for the girl. Authorities have not issued an Amber Alert because of a lack of information on a possible suspect.

She was last seen wearing pink pants and a blue shirt.

Police said Heidi might be with a man between 25 and 30 years old who has short hair and is dressed in all gray.