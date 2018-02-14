× Rockingham County man charged with indecent liberties with a minor

WENTWORTH, N.C. — A Madison man is facing sex offense charges involving a minor, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Joseph Bullins Jr., 25, is charged with three counts of felonious statutory sex offense with a child and three counts of indecent liberties with a minor.

Bullins was arrested and charged on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said.

Bullins was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court March 3.