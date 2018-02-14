Results of High Point’s Heather Richardson Bergsma’s 1,000-meter speed skating race

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point native Heather Richardson Bergsma finished eighth in the 1,000-meter speed skating race Wednesday morning.

She finished the race at 1:15.15. Bergsma’s Team USA teammate Brittany Bowe finished at 1:14.36.

She also took eighth place in the 1,500-meter speed skating race on Monday. Bergsma finished the race at 1:56.74.

Heather, 28, qualified in five events, more than any other U.S. speedskater, according to the News & Record.

She’s still chasing her first Olympic medal, but the High Point Central graduate has won a staggering 85 World Cup medals and three of the last four overall women’s titles.

Heather will turn 29 years old next month. During a springtime visit home, she said she would like to try for the 2022 Games before retiring.

Heather’s will participate in the following upcoming events: