Pro golfer Bill Haas injured in deadly crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. -- Pro golfer Bill Haas has been injured in a deadly rollover crash in California, according to KTLA.

The crash, which happened in the 500 block of North Chautauqua Boulevard in Pacific Palisades around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, left one person dead and two others injured.

The driver of the Ferrari was pronounced dead at the scene while two others were taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition, the station reported.

The injured man, a passenger in the Ferrari, is pro golfer Bill Haas. Haas is in town for a golf tournament at the Riviera Country Club, Golf Digest reports.

Haas and the other passenger, an unidentified woman, were said to be seriously injured but Los Angeles Polic Department Detective Jeff Fischer said he has learned that Haas is "doing okay."

A Toyota SUV owned by actor Luke Wilson was also sideswiped by the Ferrari just before the crash.

"His vehicle basically just got clipped by the Ferrari," Fischer said.

Bill Haas played golf at Wake Forest and plays in the Wyndham Championship Golf Tournament every year in Greensboro.