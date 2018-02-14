New details in shooting death of ‘American Idol’ winner Fantasia Barrino’s nephew

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Local family members and friends of Tyquan Washington came together on Wednesday at his home in High Point. Washington was shot and killed on Hyde Drive in Greensboro Tuesday morning. He is the nephew of “American Idol” winner Fantasia Barrino and son of musician Ricco Barrino.

“It was just heartbreaking and devastating to know your older brother is gone,” said Tavion Washington, one of the victim’s brothers.

”Shock, the whole thing is still surreal to me,” said Zyricc Washington, another one of the victim’s brothers.

As Tyquan Washington’s family gathered, David Lee White Jr., the man accused of shooting and killing him, faced a judge.

FOX8 learned more about White’s criminal history in court today.

White has been arrested at least three times. Police just arrested him four days ago for allegedly punching a woman in the eye. He bailed out on Monday.

Tuesday is when police believe he shot and killed Tyquan Washington. An arrest warrant also says that White took less than $15 from the victim.

“I miss him,” said Shirlene Horne, the victim’s grandmother. “I love him. I think justice needs to be done.”

Investigators said today that they’ve received reports from people who said White and Washington had argued before and even shot at each other. Some people also told police this was gang activity. Investigators are looking into those claims, but cannot confirm them.

White’s next court date is March 15.