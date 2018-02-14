× Missing 4-year-old South Carolina girl found safe, abductor still on the run

RIVERSIDE, Ala. — A missing South Carolina 4-year-old has been located and is safe, according to AL.com.

Heidi Renae Todd was located in Riverside around 4 p.m. in a business parking lot.

Todd disappeared from Charleston on Tuesday evening.

An officer was checking on a vehicle in Riverside when he saw a man asleep inside along with a little girl who wanted out, AL.com reports.

The driver woke up and drove away as the officer was getting the girl out of the vehicle.

Police are still looking for the abductor.