Man, 6-week-old found dead inside Randolph County home

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Police are investigating after a man and a 6-week-old infant were found dead inside a home in Randolph County Wednesday morning, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies came to a home in the 6000 block of Suits Road, just outside the Archdale city limits, around 8:15 a.m. after the mother of the child called 911.

Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Robert Chabot said the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

There were no signs of abuse to the infant, Chabot said.

The sheriff’s office has not released any additional details on the case.