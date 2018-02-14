Guilford County detention officer saves infant from choking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- In Fred Barringer’s 20 plus years in law enforcement, the night of Jan. 26 was a first for him.

“My first thought was, 'Oh God,' to be honest with you,” he said.

Barringer is a detention officer for the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro and was working at the front desk that night.

He says things were going routinely until woman had come in with her infant son.

“A lady came running into the lobby saying that her baby was choking,” Barringer said.

“She sat the baby on the desk and I just took the baby and turned him over and started doing the back slaps and after the fifth one the baby started crying,” he said.

He would find out that the baby was choking on a lollipop and says it was one thing that helped him keep his cool.

“It's really the training. I just did something that any first responder would've done. Firefighter, paramedic,” Barringer said.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office says that the baby is doing OK and that the mother was there visiting an inmate.​