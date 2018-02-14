× Guilford County detention officer saves baby from choking on lollipop

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County detention officer is being hailed a hero after saving a baby who was choking on a lollipop, according to a press release.

At about 10 p.m. on Jan. 26, Guilford County Detention Officer F. Barringer was working at the front desk of Jail Central in Greensboro when a woman rushed into the lobby with her infant son.

After learning the baby was choking, Officer Barringer administered life-saving measures and dislodged the lollipop from the infant’s airway.

The child was later evaluated by emergency crews and found to be OK.