Couple gets married at Hospice of Davidson County on Valentine’s Day

LEXINGTON, N.C. — In the ultimate show of Valentine’s Day love, a Lexington couple tied the knot in the Hospice of Davidson County’s chapel on Wednesday, according to a press release.

Kenneth, who is a patient at the Hinkle Hospice House, and Charlene Smith have been together for 25 years and made their lifelong commitment a reality in front of close friends and family.

To make the day that much more special, the avid Carolina Panther fans donned their favorite gear in celebration.

Congrats, newlyweds!