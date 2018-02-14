× Charlotte restaurant accused of serving man 17 shots before deadly crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte restaurant is accused of serving a man 17 shots of liquor before he crashed his vehicle on a bridge and plunged 70 feet onto an interstate in September, according to WSOC.

Robert Kite, 48, was allegedly speeding when his SUV slammed into the concrete wall and launched over the Interstate 77 bridge. The man died instantly.

Investigators say he consumed the shots within four hours at the Wild Wing Café on Ayrsley Town Boulevard.

“It’s against the law in North Carolina to knowingly sell to an intoxicated patron,” said Michael Crowley, chief of Mecklenburg County Alcohol Beveral Control.

State officials said Wild Wing Cafe has signed a settlement agreement that says the restaurant will lose its liquor license for 10 days or pay a $1,000 fine.

The ABC Commission will vote Wednesday to ratify that agreement.