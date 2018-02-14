× Burglary leads to exchange of gunfire in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating after a burglary turned into an exchange of gunfire in Winston-Salem late Tuesday night, according to a press release.

At about 9:48 p.m., officers went to an apartment in the 5100 block of Ambercrest Drive on a reported shooting. Arriving officers spoke with a man who said he was the victim of a burglary.

The man told police he was inside his apartment when an armed suspect entered and demanded money. The man refused and was pistol-whipped, the release states.

The suspect then left the apartment and began traveling across the parking lot.

That’s when the victim said he retrieved his own handgun and confronted the suspect, which resulted in an exchange of gunfire. Several parked vehicles and nearby apartments were damaged in the exchange.

While police were investigating, someone arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police are unsure if the person was the suspect or not.

No other injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.