FORT MEAD, Md. — One person has been hospitalized after a shooting near the National Security Agency Headquarters in Maryland.

The shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday near the visitor’s gate at Fort Meade, Fox 5 reports. The shooter is now reportedly in custody.

No one is being allowed on the NSA campus.

#BREAKING: @Chopper4Brad over the scene of an apparent shooting at the entrance of the NSA. At least one suspect appears to be taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/ptMpwkubGE — Tom Lynch (@TomLynch_) February 14, 2018

Because of an incident at NSA this morning, Route 32 is closed in both directions. That situation will likely cause delays in bus transportation for students near Fort Meade this morning. All buses will make all stops, but may be delayed in getting to those stops. — AACPS (@AACountySchools) February 14, 2018

@AACoFD is assisting Fort Meade Fire Department with an incident at NSA. No additional information is available. @AACOPD is not the lead investigating agency. Questions should be referred to NSA and Fort Meade Public Affairs. @FortMead — Anne Arundel Fire (@AACoFD) February 14, 2018

UPDATE: There has been a police officer injured in this incident. Unclear from which agency. Shooter (singular) is in custody. MD 32 is now CLOSED EACH WAY between the B/W Pkwy and Canine Rd. Traffic is NOT being allowed onto the Campus at NSA @wbalradio https://t.co/7ZaewsSvGt — Jim Russ WBAL 1090 (@JimWBALTraffic) February 14, 2018