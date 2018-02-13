Tips to prepare parents for their child’s 1st day of kindergarten

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first day of school is an exciting time for parents and their child.

But, the experience is nothing like daycare or nursery school.

So, there are some important things to consider before parents send their child off to kindergarten.

It's important for the student to show up with the ability to manage their own behavior as well as the drive and eagerness to learn.

It's the social and emotional skills that pave the way for a comfortable and joyful transition from preschool child to a kindergarten student.