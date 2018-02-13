× Teen charged with DWI after 16-year-old killed in Randolph County crash

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A 16-year-old was killed Sunday morning in a crash in Randolph County, according to Trooper Brandon Baker with the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 2:20 a.m. when a truck driven by 17-year-old Evan Deforge, of Pleasant Garden, was headed south on Bumpas Road near Liberty. Troopers say Deforge came around a curve, veered off to the right, overcorrected, went left of the center lane and drove off the other side of the road.

His truck then hit several trees and overturned.

Deforge was taken to Moses Cone Hospital and has been charged with DWI. When the toxicology report returns, investigators plan to consult with the District Attorney on appropriate charges.

The passenger, 16-year-old Colby Haithcock, of Pleasant Garden, died at the scene.

Troopers say neither teen was wearing a seatbelt. They are both students at Providence Grove High School.