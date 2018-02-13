× Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly being on Thomasville elementary school grounds

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A registered sex offender was arrested on Sunday for allegedly being on the property of a school in Thomasville, according to a press release.

Edward Heath Williamson, 41, was charged with being on the premises of a school or childcare facility as a registered sex offender.

On Feb. 8, investigators with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office received information that Williamson had been on the premises of Pilot Elementary School in Thomasville without authorization from the school administrator or Davidson County School Board.

Following an investigation, Williamson was arrested without incident at his home in Lexington.

Williamson was taken to jail on a $100,000 unsecured bond. He has a March 2 court date.