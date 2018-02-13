× North Carolina woman upset over kindergarten assign labeling children as fat

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina woman is upset over a worksheet given to her kindergartener that labels other children as fat, according to WSOC.

She says the worksheet, which was given to students at A T Allen Elementary School in Cabarrus County, teaches children labels associated with bullying.

The assignment shows two sets of children and asks students to circle the one that is fat.

The woman contacted the school because she believes that using children as examples could lead to bullying and low self-esteem. She questioned why they couldn’t use animals instead of children to make the point.

The district has since apologized in a statement saying that the worksheet contains insensitive language and references.

The district said the worksheet came from an outside resource and was not created by Cabarrus County Schools or by a teacher there.