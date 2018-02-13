× North Carolina woman gives birth to premature baby boy after hit-and-run

FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina woman and her newborn son are in the hospital recovering after being hit by a car Friday night, WTVD reports.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened along US 401 in Franklin County.

Heather Gwin, 28, says she was walking along the roadway when she was hit by a passing car.

Gwin said she fell to the ground and the vehicle stopped just down the road before taking off.

That’s when the mother of four said she grabbed some rocks and started throwing them at the next car, trying to get their attention.

After hitting a truck, the driver stopped and rushed Gwin to WakeMed where she gave birth to her premature baby boy – Cameron.

The newborn weighs four pounds, 13 ounces, and is 18 inches long; Gwin was only 34 weeks along.

