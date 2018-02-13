× North Carolina man charged in 17-day-old girl’s death

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 39-year-old North Carolina man has been charged in the death of a 17-day-old girl, according to WSOC.

The newborn was taken to the Carolinas Medical Center-Northeast on Friday and transferred to CMC-Main in Charlotte, where she was put on life support.

The little girl died on Monday.

Maurice Daniels was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with child abuse and murder.

Officers were initially contacted by social workers who said the child may have been assaulted. Investigators are waiting for the results of an autopsy to find out how the baby died.

Officials are also questioning the baby’s mother, though no charges have been filed.

Daniels is being held at the Cabarrus County jail.