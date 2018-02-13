Man shot, killed in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Winston-Salem Tuesday morning, according to Winston-Salem police.
At 9:40 a.m., officers received reports of shots being fired near Old Greensboro Road and Mount Vernon Avenue. Arriving officers found a man dead at the end of Mount Vernon Avenue.
Two people called in the shooting and one reported seeing a man running away.
The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7832 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.
36.099860 -80.244216