Man shot, killed in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Winston-Salem Tuesday morning, according to Winston-Salem police.

At 9:40 a.m., officers received reports of shots being fired near Old Greensboro Road and Mount Vernon Avenue. Arriving officers found a man dead at the end of Mount Vernon Avenue.

Two people called in the shooting and one reported seeing a man running away.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7832 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

