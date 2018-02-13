Man found shot to death in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in Greensboro Tuesday morning, according to Greensboro police.

At about 10:54 a.m., police went to the 700 block of Hyde Street in reference to a shooting. Arriving officers found a man in the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency crews performed life-saving measures but he was pronounced dead at Moses Cone Hospital.

Police say the shooting happened after a dispute between the man and another person. The nature of the dispute is unclear.

A suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.