Luke Kuechly recovering after offseason shoulder surgery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, according to the Charlotte Observer.

The five-time Pro Bowler and 2013 Defensive Player of the Year underwent surgery on his right surgery.

The shoulder issue arose on the report late in the season; though Kuechly didn’t miss any game time due to the injury.

Kuechly has been one of the most consistent and dominant players in the NFL since his debut in 2012 but has faced a rash of injuries in recent years.

In 2016, Kuechly missed the final six games of the season after suffering a concussion. The linebacker also missed three games in 2015 with the same injury.

The Panthers’ season ended in a 31-26 loss to the New Orleans on Jan. 7.