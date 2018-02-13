Greensboro streetscape plan to be announced at Wednesday event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The City of Greensboro and Downtown Greensboro Inc. is inviting the public to view the plans for the downtown’s streetscape project.

The Wednesday morning event, “The Experiential City,” will feature speaker Chris Beynon.

Beynon is with design firm MIG, the organization that helped to design the plans for the $25 million project.

DGI President Zack Matheny said the streetscape is an investment that will likely lure future development all while complimenting existing projects.

“Tomorrow it is the kickoff. In 2016, the majority of the public voted on this $25 million investment for the streetscape in downtown Greensboro,” Matheny said. “It will enhance Elm Street, Davie [Street] for instance, the ballpark district to Elm Street, and it’s really to say: Let’s create place. Let’s create excitement and energy in downtown to compliment all the things we have going on downtown."

The event is free but guests are invited to register beforehand at downtowngreensboro.org.

The event begins at 8 a.m. at the Greensboro History Museum.