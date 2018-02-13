Greensboro family looks for answers nearly a year after 12-year-old killed in hit and run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It's hard for Trenise McKenzie to put into words the pain she continues to feel roughly a year after her 12-year-old son, Dorien Pearsall, was killed.

"It's just unspeakable right about now. It's just mind boggling that he's gone, period," she said.

The night of Feb. 16, 2017, just after 11 p.m., McKenzie was coming home from work when she saw troopers by her home.

"I was just late that night and it was just odd. It was just odd to me because I was late getting home and just when I pulled up, all I saw was lights," she said.

She would soon get the news that her son was hit and killed by a dark blue BMW that was headed south on Ward Road in Greensboro. McKenzie would also learn that the person drove off.

She says her son was just walking home from the store with his cousins. While she says she forgives whoever hit her son, she still has questions.

"I just need to know why? Because there was a car in front of you. You saw the car from my understanding. What was the purpose of speeding down the street. You saw the kids. You saw the car in front of you. I'm just... why?" McKenzie said.

Recently, Dorien's family celebrated his 13th birthday. Friday afternoon his family and friends will gather to release balloons on Ward Road where he died.