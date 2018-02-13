Glenn is looking for a forever family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Glenn is looking for a forever home with a forever family.

Outgoing with a lot of personality, his advocate Tiffany Leak said he has a desire to do well in school and would do best with a family that supports his goals.

Glenn loves to play football and basketball and has dreams of becoming an officer.

It's also important to him to maintain a relationship with his biological sister no matter where adoption takes him.

If you or someone you know is interested in adopting Glenn, please contact Seven Home Family Foster Care and Adoption Agency or visit ForeverFamily.org.