× Elderly woman accused of shooting at kids for being too ‘noisy’

ANDERSON, Calif. — An 84-year-old California woman is accused of shooting a gun at her neighbor’s children because they were being too “noisy,” according to the Redding Record Searchlight.

Betty Frances Sanders faces charges of assault with a firearm and child endangerment after she allegedly fired in the direction of the three children — ages 8 to 10 years old — as they were riding their motorcycles.

The family was in their front yard Friday evening when Sanders and her husband approached the fence separating their two yards, the children’s mother, Angela Rollins, told the newspaper. Sanders allegedly started complaining about the children being too loud, which escalated into an argument and led to the 84-year-old firing a shot toward the family.

No one was injured during the shooting.

She was arrested taken to jail on a $50,000 bond.