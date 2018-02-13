Davidson County students build device to help injured rooster walk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Meet Hillard, the pet rooster of North Davidson Middle School Career and Technical Education teacher Amanda Coppley.

"He had a leg injury when he was a couple months old and its affected the way he gets around," Coppley says. "It makes it difficult for him to eat and drink."

Like any pet owner, she wanted to make life for her feathered-friend better.

"I just got to thinking about the curriculum and everything and how its all about the engineering design process and I thought about my students and how smart they were and how compassionate they were," she said.

So she challenged them to come up with something that might help Hillard move, eat and drink.

They did their research and came up with a prototype that they believed would help Hillard move around. Then they built it out of PVC pipe and a hammock typically used by ferrets. And it worked!

"The biggest thing is that he feels comfortable and that's huge," she said. "The fact that he's not scared of moving for the fear of falling."

He can now eat and drink better, which helps him feel better.

The students said they learned a lot about engineering and some want to follow that career path in the future.