Building furniture for a cause at Surry Community College

DOBSON, N.C. -- The sounds of buzzing saws and whizzing sanders are filling the air inside of the Surry Community College workshop. Carpentry students like Ethan Raney are eagerly taking on their instructor's challenge.

"It's really fun and shows if you want to do this or not," Raney said.

The challenge is to build furniture out of leftover construction lumber.

"Most of it would had filled our landfills or burned," Lead Construction Management Instructor Michael Wall said. "We were able to reuse it and make something productive out of it."

Students are building end tables, a dining room table and a coffee table. Silas Holbrok is a carpentry student at SCC. He was so inspired by the project that he his making a table out of leftover wood from his house.

"Got it all from my house, some lumber we hadn't used in years," Holbrok said. "We just sanded it, cleaned it and stained it."

But the furniture making has a greater purpose. The pieces the carpentry students are making will be donated to the Children's Center. The Children's Center is an organization in the Yadkin Valley that sponsors children and family programs. Holbrok is thrilled that his creation will help a worthwhile civic group.

"Feels good to know something we do helps others," Holbrok said. "Any way we can help others, it always feels good."