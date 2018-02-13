× Adult, child without home after fire in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people are without a home after a fire on Portland Street Tuesday, according to E.T. Smithey with the Greensboro Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at 1114 Portland St. at 12:16 p.m.

A fire in the rear of the house was extinguished by firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

One adult and one child lived at the home and the American Red Cross was called to help them.

There were no injuries to the occupants of the house or to firefighters on the scene.

One cat died in the blaze.