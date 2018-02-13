× 2nd man arrested in homicide at Winston-Salem sweepstakes

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A second person has been arrested in connection with a homicide at a Winston-Salem sweepstakes in December 2017.

Prince Charles McDonald, 33, of High Point, is charged with murder, first-degree kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

McDonald was taken into custody at his home in High Point in connection with the killing of 53-year-old Albert Fitzhugh Haskins Jr. at The Hook sweepstakes on Kernersville Road on Dec. 11, 2017.

Demetrius Lamont Gainey, 37, of Winston-Salem, was arrested in December in connection with the homicide and charged with murder, kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and parole violation.

McDonald was placed in the Forsyth County Detention Center with no bond allowed.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700.