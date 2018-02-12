× Results of High Point’s Heather Richardson Bergsma’s 1,500-meter speed skating race

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point native Heather Richardson Bergsma finished eighth in the 1,500-meter speed skating race Monday morning.

Bergsma finished the race at 1:56:74. Her Team USA teammate Brittany Bowe finished at 1:55:54.

The Netherlands’ Ireen Wust took home the Gold, Japan’s Miho Takagi won Silver and the Netherlands’ Marrit Leenstra won bronze.

Heather, 28, qualified in five events, more than any other U.S. speedskater, according to the News & Record.

She’s still chasing her first Olympic medal, but the High Point Central graduate has won a staggering 85 World Cup medals and three of the last four overall women’s titles.

Heather will turn 29 years old next month. During a springtime visit home, she said she would like to try for the 2022 Games before retiring.

Heather’s will participate in the following upcoming events:

5 a.m. Feb. 14: 1,000 meters

6 a.m. Feb. 18: 500 meters

6 a.m. Feb. 19: Team pursuit qualification

6 a.m. Feb. 21: Team pursuit final

6 a.m. Feb. 24: Mass start