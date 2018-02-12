× North Carolina man charged with attempted murder after 4-year-old severely injured

CARY, N.C. — A 27-year-old North Carolina man was charged with attempted murder after a 4-year-old was brought to the hospital with severe injuries, according to WTVD.

An investigation began on Feb. 8 when a woman brought her child to WakeMed in Cary. Working according to protocol, staff alerted the Cary Police Department of the infant’s injuries.

Ronald Frazier was later arrested for assault on a female and felony strangulation, stemming from a “separate, but possibly related incident,” according to police.

Police announced on Sunday that Frazier has also been charged with attempted first-degree murder and child abuse.

He is being held at the Wake County Public Safety Center.