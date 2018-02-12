× Man, girlfriend, mother accused of violently beating elderly North Carolina neighbor with baseball bat

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina man, his mother and his girlfriend are accused of beating their elderly neighbor with a baseball bat over the weekend, according to WSOC.

Eddie Lowery, 30, his mother, Patricia Benton, 49, and Lowery’s girlfriend, Elisha Hicks, 34, violently assaulted 73-year-old Willie Adams Saturday night at his home near Waxhaw, police say.

Detectives believe Lowery, Benton and Hicks wanted to rob Adams, and the trio went to his home and attacked him with a baseball bat when he opened the door.

Adams was allegedly hit repeatedly before being robbed of his wallet. The three are also accused of breaking the window of Adams’ vehicle and stealing cash from inside.

Adams was found by his cousin around noon on Sunday. He was rushed to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte and is in critical condition.

“He wasn’t looking too good, and I called out his name, and he couldn’t talk,” cousin Bobby Bradley said after discovering Adams.

The three were charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, first-degree burglary, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and larceny.