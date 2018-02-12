× Man accused of crashing into occupied ambulance in Winston-Salem had extremely high blood alcohol level

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The driver who allegedly hit an occupied ambulance in Winston-Salem early Sunday morning had a blood alcohol content of .19-percent nearly two hours after the crash, according to court documents.

Jose Martin Duran Romero, 27, of Winston-Salem, faces charges of DWI, failure to reduce speed and driving without an operator’s license in connection with the crash.

Police said the ambulance was found overturned on the west curb of US-52 South shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday.

The suspect was driving a Honda Accord southbound on US-52 and hit the left side of the ambulance, causing both drivers to lose control, according to police.

Police said the ambulance rolled over to its left side and the Accord went off the road.

Everybody in the ambulance was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, including a juvenile who is being treated for life-threatening injuries. Everyone else had minor injuries. There were four people in the ambulance.

Romer’s blood alcohol content was .19 at 3:04 a.m. The number is more than twice the legal limit of .08.

Anyone with any information can call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.

NEW: Court documents show the driver had a BAC of 0.19 at 3 a.m., nearly two hours after @cityofwspolice say he hit an ambulance with a child inside. @myfox8 https://t.co/4BqpyJcb59… pic.twitter.com/r9lO07Yfph — Carly Hildyard (@CarlyHildyard) February 12, 2018