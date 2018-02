MIAMI — Legendary singer Vic Damone has died at the age of 89, according to Fox News.

Damone died on Sunday at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach. He was surrounded by close relatives before he passed.

Damone starred in a plethora of television shows and movies, but never considered himself a showman. He simply believed his gift was singing.

“I never thought of myself that way,” Damone wrote in his memoir, “Singing Was the Easy Part.”

