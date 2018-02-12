× Juvenile accused of stabbing man in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A juvenile is accused of stabbing a man in Burlington on Sunday night, according to a news release.

Burlington police came to the intersection of South Sellars Mill Road and North Mebane Street at 11:29 p.m. after a reported stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a 49-year-old victim suffering from a stab wound to the stomach.

Burlington police said the victim confronted a group of juveniles outside of his home that he believed were damaging his property.

A fight ensued and one of the juveniles stabbed the victim, police said.

All the juveniles ran from the scene but a K-9 unit located the 15-year-old suspect and he was taken into custody.

The juvenile was placed in a juvenile detention facility.

Burlington police said the victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.