Heavy rain washes out Wilkes County road

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. -- Larry Jarvis has lived on Annie Sophia Lane in Wilkes County for 16 years. He knows Big Bugaboo Creek can flood. But he was shocked that the creek grew so large, so quickly.

"I mean I've seen it flood before, but not like it was, washing the pavement away, the dirt away and everything else," Jarvis said.

Some locations in the mountains and foothills picked up over three inches of rain over the weekend. With the ground soaked from previous rain and snow, the weekend downpour filled Big Bugaboo Creek. The power of the swollen creek crushed a large section of Annie Sophia Lane. That left 13 families stranded without any way of getting out of their neighborhood on Sunday. Dakota Grit heard about the huge hole in the road and came to see what he could do to help.

"Trying to figure out what we are going to do to make it passable," Grit said. "Using the least amount money possible to get it passable so they can save money for a real fix."

Grit works for Grit and Sons Septic Pumping in Wilkes County. With experience in land grading, father and son took time away from their regular job to mold Annie Sophia Lane back together.

"It feels good," Grit said. "If you are not helping out your neighbors, being friendly, then what good are you doing in life?"

The Grits shaped the dirt and boulders back into a usable road, leaving a big impression with Jarvis.

"It's great! They came down here last night and looked at it and they told us they would be out here first thing in the morning," Jarvis said. "They have done a lot of work and it's a lot better than when they first got here."

The section of Annie Sophia Lane that cross Big Bugaboo Creek is a private road. That means the 13 families have to keep up with repairs. The work done by Grit and Sons is only temporary. So if the 13 families want to stop future washouts, Larry Jarvis feels homeowners have to pool their money together.

"It's called a rainy day fund. If it rains hard you are going to have problems at the road. You can guarantee it," Jarvis said.

Homeowners feel a permanent fix for Annie Sophia Lane will cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. But Jarvis is willing to save whatever money he can so he can enjoy rural Wilkes County.

"I used to live in the cities, it was not me," said Jarvis. "I don't want to reach out and shake my next-door neighbor's hand on his front porch from my front porch."