× Donald Trump Jr.’s wife taken to hospital after opening envelope with white powder

The wife of Donald Trump Jr. was taken to the hospital Monday after she opened an envelope filled with a mysterious white powder at her New York home, according to WPIX.

The envelope was opened by Trump Jr.’s wife, Vanessa Trump at about 10 a.m. She was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

It’s unknown what the white substance inside the envelope was.

Trump Jr. is the oldest of the president’s children.

Last year, his brother Eric Trump was sent an envelope containing a threatening letter and suspicious white powder at his Manhattan home.