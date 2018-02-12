Couple sells everything to buy a boat, it sinks in 2 days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. -- A Colorado couple will have to start over for a second time after an accident left them without a home, according to WFTS.

Tanner Broadwell, 26, and his girlfriend Nikki Walsh, 24, sold most of their belongings and bought a 28-foot sailboat in Florida with plans to sail the Gulf.

But the trip came to an abrupt and dangerous end in only the second night as the couple navigated through John's Pass off Madeira Beach.

"We hit something in about eight or nine feet of water and it stopped the boat completely," Broadwell said.

The couple watched as water rushed inside, destroying everything they owned.

"Everything I've worked for, everything I've owned since I was a child, I brought with me. It's my house. It's just floating away and there's nothing I can do," Walsh said.

The couple told WJAX they are staying with a family member in Jacksonville Beach until they can find another boat and get back on the water.

"The boat sank, but our dreams didn't sink with the boat," Walsh told WFTS.

The couple said they’re responsible for getting the wrecked boat out of the water, which could cost up to $6,700.

They have raised more than $13,000 on GoFundMe so far to get the wrecked boat out of the water and to buy a new boat.