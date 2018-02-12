× Baby injured in crash involving ambulance in Winston-Salem has died

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A baby that was injured in a crash involving an ambulance in Winston-Salem has died, according to Winston-Salem police.

Police say 27-year-old Jose Duran Romero crashed a Honda Accord into the side of a Mercedes Lifecare Ambulance on southbound U.S. 52 near Liberty Street around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. Both drivers lost control. The ambulance rolled over on its side and the Honda ran off the road.

Police say Romero’s blood-alcohol content was at more than twice the legal limit and he didn’t have a driver’s license. Federal authorities also believe Romero was in the country illegally.

EMS rushed the baby, the mother and two paramedics inside the ambulance to the hospital. Winston-Salem police said they were notified at 6:05 p.m. Monday that the baby had passed away. The others are expected to be OK.

Police say the ambulance left from Wise, Virginia, more than a three-hour drive from Winston-Salem. Police wouldn’t tell FOX8 where the passengers in the ambulance were heading or why they were driving through the Triad.

Romero is in jail on a $50,000 secured bond. He’s charged with DWI, failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash and driving without a license. Federal authorities also put Romero under an immigration detainer. The detainer will allow U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agents to take Romero into custody once he is released from local custody.

Romero’s passenger, Andres Leon, 33, is charged with failing to render aid and give information. He was given a $1,000 bond and Forsyth County Jail officials say he was not in the jail as of Sunday night.

Court documents give more details about what happened after the crash. A witness described what Romero looked like to police after the crash. He had “bloodshot, glassy eyes,” “slurred speech” and looked “grossly impaired.”

Romero blew a 0.19 on a breathalyzer nearly two hours after the crash; that’s more than twice the legal limit.

Court documents also show Romero has never had a driver’s license.

Romero will be in court for a first appearance hearing Tuesday morning and has another court hearing scheduled for April.