× 3 arrested in Alamance County ‘prostitution sting’

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Three women were arrested in connection with a “prostitution sting” in Alamance County, according to a press release.

On Friday, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office conducted an undercover operation at a home in Graham. With the help of a local realtor, deputies used two social media sites to arrest Charresse Shontae House, Jessica Veronica Jones, and Passion Michelle Adams.

“The purpose of the operation was two-fold; prostitution has links to both illegal drugs and human trafficking, and according to statistics provided by the area Heath Department, Alamance County has seen an uptick in cases of sexually transmitted disease,” the release said. “Intelligence gathered from arrests of these individuals will be used in a continuing investigation to examine all of these elements.”

House is charged with prostitution; Jones is charged with prostitution, possession of drug paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant for failure to appear; Adams is charged with prostitution.