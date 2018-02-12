× 2018 Give A Kid A Coat campaign collects more than 21k coats for families in need

Give A Kid A Coat wrapped up its 31st campaign Saturday after receiving 21,188 coats for families in need.

Since its inception in 1987, Give A Kid A Coat has collected, cleaned and distributed more than 866,807 coats.

“It’s great to see our community all working together year after year for a common cause,” said Chris Edwards, president of A Cleaner World.

The collection process is over, but the Salvation Army continues their work of distributing the coats. Families in need of coats can go to acleanerworld.com or contact their local Salvation Army office for distribution information.

FOX8 sponsors Give A Kid A Coat along with A Cleaner World, The Salvation Army, WKZL and Rock 92.