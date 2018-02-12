100-year-old Mount Airy woman doesn’t plan on slowing down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. -- For Helen Hauser, life is good.

"I have a lot of good friends and I love to play bridge," said Helen, who loves getting the upper hand. "I want to win no matter what I'm playing."

Helen has a lot more experience at winning than most people. She just turned 100 years young.

"I guess it's in your genes," said Helen, who grew up in South Carolina.

When her family moved to Mount Airy she met her husband Clay. They were married for 65 years.

"I like to drive," said Helen, who still has her driver's licenses. In fact, she got her driver's license before they were even required.

"Are people surprised you can still drive?" I asked. "People are surprised I can do anything," said Helen. "Some people can't drive at 18."

But "drive" is Helen's middle name.

"I'm not good at giving advice," she said. "But I'd say do what makes you happy."