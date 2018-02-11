× Woman faces charges after a man shot, injured in Gibsonville on Christmas Eve last year

REIDSVILLE, N.C. – A woman faces charges after a man was shot and injured in Gibsonville on Christmas Eve last year.

Tamara Renee Figueroa, 36, of Reidsville, faces two counts of felony accessory after the fact and one count of felony common law obstruction of justice.

Gibsonville police were called to the 800 block of East Joyner Street shortly before 6 p.m. December 24 in reference to a shooting.

Donald Robert Stanfield, 35, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to Moses Cone Hospital in stable condition.

Figueroa was arrested by Reidsville police and jailed under a $100,000 secured bond.