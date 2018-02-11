Three people taken to hospital after head-on crash in Lexington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. – Three people were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash Sunday in Lexington, according to Davidson County Communications.

Crews were called to Hargrave Road near Interstate 85 by Lexington Fire Station No. 2 shortly after 12:30 p.m.

There is no word on the names of the victims, the cause of the crash or the extent of the injuries.

Lexington firefighters, Davidson County emergency responders and Lexington police responded to the crash.

The wreck shut down traffic in a portion of the area, but the road has since reopened.