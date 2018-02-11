× Teenager in critical condition after shooting in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE, N.C. – Police found a 17-year-old shot and injured in the road in Reidsville on Saturday night.

James Blackwell Jr. was found in the roadway in the 1100 block of Deerfield Drive at about 8 p.m. Blackwell is currently in critical condition, according to police.

Reidsville police said the shooting happened after a disturbance earlier in the day with several people at another location.

Police have a person of interest in the case, but are not releasing any names. Charges have not been filed.

Investigators are trying to find people who witnessed the shooting.

Police were called to the scene in reference to a disturbance.