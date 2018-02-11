Minor injuries after truck crashes into home’s porch in Eden

EDEN, N.C. – A truck carrying a trailer crashed into a house in Eden on Sunday afternoon.

Neighbors said the truck slammed into the house’s porch at about 1:30 p.m. on Rhodes Road.

There were two people in the truck at the time of the crash and both were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The owner of the house was home and got cut on his arm, but said he was not taken to hospital. He wasn’t on the porch at the time.

A witness told FOX8 that the truck had to swerve to avoid hitting a car coming towards the truck in the truck’s lane.

Neighbors believe speed was a factor, which they said is a problem along that stretch of road, which changes from 55 mph to 35 mph.